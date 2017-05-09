Work continues to progress on the University of St. Thomas’ new intranet platform, “OneStThomas,” which will combine online tools and information for faculty, staff and students in an easy-access, personalized format. St. Thomas community members will have access to OneStThomas with a username and password as part of a soft launch later this summer, with a full launch scheduled for fall semester.
St. Thomas President Dr. Julie Sullivan encouraged the intranet’s development, noting that, “Many universities of our size and scope have found that implementing an intranet system improves internal communication.”
With a stated vision that “students, faculty and staff use OneStThomas, a secured intranet, for communications, resources and social engagement within the university community,” the intranet will serve as a digital “wrapper” for Office365, SharePoint technologies and internal campus communications. OneStThomas will operate with Unily, an award-winning platform developed by BrightStarr.
“Unily ties together so many of the things that historically have been very separated on our campus: our communications, our collaboration platforms and our projects,” said Dr. Ed Clark, vice president for technology and chief information officer at St. Thomas.
OneStThomas will become the go-to online home for St. Thomas community members’ internal news, notices and alerts, while the Newsroom expands its role as the destination for dynamic content telling the stories of St. Thomas.
OneStThomas’ connecting power aims to improve users’ experience in several ways:
- Developing a more collaborative, innovative and engaged workforce and student body with an integrated digital workspace.
- Fostering cross-functional collaboration and employee engagement with focused, timely and relevant communications.
- Reducing legal, competitive and privacy risks by securing internal content currently on the public website.
- Increasing employee effectiveness and efficiency by improving the accessibility and find-ability of current and relevant university content.
For more information about the project visit stthomas.edu/onestthomas.