For the past few years, a dedicated group of faculty, staff and students has worked diligently to earn the University of St. Thomas the status of Ashoka U Changemaker Campus. The Change Team proudly accomplished its goal last April, when we joined 40 other colleges and universities worldwide that are transforming higher education to help create an “everyone a changemaker world” — Ashoka’s mission.

St. Thomas’s mission of advancing the common good neatly aligns with Ashoka’s. We were awarded this coveted status, however, as much for the ways that we’re already fostering changemaking on campus and in the community as for how we are situated to “do good better.” As Social Innovation Collaboratory director Adam Kay observes, the designation is “not an end, but just the beginning.”

The Ashoka U team that visited last December noted the unique strengths that poise St. Thomas to develop a robust campus changemaking ecosystem. Team members focused on our “culture around changemaking for the common good and interdisciplinary collaboration;” our “many long-term community partnerships in the Twin Cities;” our “commitment to inclusion, interfaith cooperation, and mindfulness;” and our programs that make “major contribution[s] at the intersections of social innovation and professional and graduate education, as well as social innovation and science and engineering.”

When Ashoka U visits again in four years to review and renew our designation, the team will be examining how we have strengthened and built our campus’ changemaking infrastructure around these distinctive features. Therefore, the Change Team — comprised of nearly 30 students, faculty and staff — will focus this year on helping the campus community develop a common vocabulary around changemaking. By collectively constructing a shared understanding of what changemaking means for St. Thomas, the campus community will be better poised to align, leverage, and develop its assets to help solve social and environmental problems at the local and global levels.

Our goal is to foster a pervasive culture of changemaking at St. Thomas where “everyone [is] a changemaker” — especially our students. By re-framing the social impact work that has long been part of the St. Thomas tradition and legacy, the Change Team aims over the coming year to map our campus changemaking ecosystem in partnership with faculty and staff from across the university. By making more navigable the opportunities across campus for developing and practicing changemaking dispositions and skills, students will develop as agents of positive social change just as they develop as subject-matter experts in their majors.

Get involved in one of these exciting opportunities: