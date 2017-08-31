The University of St. Thomas will kick off the 2017-18 academic year with a host of traditional events for students, faculty and staff. (For a full list of events and activities for freshmen as part of Welcome Days, visit the Welcome Days website.)

These events will be held on the St. Paul campus unless otherwise noted:

Tuesday, September 5

March Through the Arches 11 a.m., lower quadrangle

Welcome the newest St. Thomas students! New first-year, transfer and international students will gather on the Summit Avenue side of the Arches at 10:45 a.m. After a brief welcome from university Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Richard Plumb, Vice President for Enrollment Management Al Cotrone, and Undergraduate Student Government President Ryan Foster, students will walk through the Arches to the applause of faculty, staff, fellow students and some families.

To welcome the new students, line the sidewalks from the arches all the way to the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex.

Welcoming Assembly and Interfaith Blessing 11:30 a.m., Schoenecker Arena, Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex

All students, faculty and staff are welcome to gather in the arena to mark the beginning of the new academic year.

Opening Picnic John P. Monahan Plaza, following the Welcoming Assembly and Interfaith Blessing (rain site: Field House)

New students will be served first at this annual picnic on the John P. Monahan Plaza, located on the lower quad outside the Anderson Student Center. All other food-service locations will be closed during the picnic.

Opening Convocation 3 p.m., Schulze Hall, Minneapolis campus

All faculty and staff are welcome to attend the annual academic convocation. Faculty in academic garb traditionally process into the hall and will be seated on the main floor. Balcony seating will be open to staff. Reception to follow in the Schulze Grand Atrium, School of Law. (Beyond the regular shuttle schedule, additional shuttles to Minneapolis will leave at 1:45 and 2:10 p.m. from in front of the Facilities and Design Center on South Campus, and an additional shuttle to FDC from Minneapolis will depart at 5:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, September 6

Minneapolis Campus Opening Celebration Luncheon 12:30-1:30 p.m., Schulze Grand Atrium, School of Law, Minneapolis Campus

Minneapolis campus faculty and staff are invited to join President Sullivan for a buffet luncheon to celebrate the new academic year.

Thursday, September 7

Opening Mass of the Holy Spirit Noon, Chapel of St.Thomas Aquinas

All are welcome to attend the Opening Mass. Archbishop Bernard Hebda will preside.

