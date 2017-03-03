Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics Minnesota (SOMN) Spring Games, which will be held March 24-26 at St. Thomas. More than 2,800 SOMN athletes with and without intellectual disabilities from across the state will compete in state tournaments in basketball, powerlifting and swimming. Volunteer positions include running a scoreboard, officiating, presenting awards and more.

Volunteers must be at least 15 years of age. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

To sign up, please visit SOMN’s volunteer registration page or email Jay Pedersen.