Join Facilities Management and the Sustainability Club for the annual fall Mississippi River from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

All are encouraged to meet at the usual spot – the World War I monument at the intersection of Summit Avenue and East Mississippi River Boulevard.

Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Bags and gloves will be provided for all participants who need them, compliments of the Minnesota and Iowa Conservation Corps, Tommies together volunteer center, and the Adopt-a-River program. Refreshments will be available for all participants.

The cleanup will take place rain or shine.

The cleanup traditionally covers a 2.6-mile area on the east side of the Mississippi, between the Lake Street bridge and the Ford Parkway bridge.

Various groups and clubs from the university have sustained this Mississippi River cleanup project biannually since 1993. Learn more about the history of this Tommie Tradition.

Students who participate can earn volunteer hours, which can be used for any club’s service hours requirement.