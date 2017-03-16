The University of St. Thomas is pleased to announce the availability of a new program for Voluntary Group Long-term Care Insurance. The enrollment period is March 20-April 14.

The insurance covers expenses for long-term care services received at home, in the community or in a nursing facility. Benefits-eligible employees can receive this coverage for themselves and/or spouses at competitive group rates. Coverage under this program is portable, so it can move with employees if they change jobs, retire or leave St. Thomas.

With this new program, streamlined or modified underwriting is available only for those who are benefits-eligible, actively-at-work employees and apply during this enrollment period. Those who apply after this one-time special enrollment period will be subject to full underwriting. Note that those who are age 66 or older will be subject to full underwriting regardless of when they apply for coverage. Spouses and other eligible family members ages 18-75 may apply for coverage at any time and will be subject to full underwriting.

Human Resources will be offering information meetings. These meetings will include a 30-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session. Register through the Leadership Academy. During these sessions, participants also will have an opportunity to make appointments one-on-one sessions with the presenter to further address specific questions.

Campus Date Time Location St. Paul March 28 10 a.m. ASC 238 St. Paul March 28 Noon ASC 238 St. Paul March 28 3 p.m. ASC 202 Minneapolis March 29 10 a.m. TMH 351 St. Paul March 29 Noon ASC 238 St. Paul March 29 3 p.m. ASC 238 Minneapolis March 30 3 p.m. TMH 351

Employees can see what this might mean for them by visiting genworth.com/groupltc beginning March 20. Use Group ID: UST, and Access Code: groupltc. To speak with a program expert, call (800) 416-3624.