The Financial Aid Office will review official registrations as of the 10th day of classes (Tuesday, Sept. 19) and revise financial aid if necessary. Students should make sure they are officially registered in all classes by Sept. 19, including classes for which they are wait-listed.

The following is a general guide to how financial aid awards may change based upon a students’ official registration as of the 10th day of classes each semester:

Awards that require 15 or more credits:

Minnesota State Grant

To receive the maximum state grant, recipients must be enrolled in at least 15 credits each semester. Students who are registered for less than 15 credits will have their Minnesota State Grant reduced accordingly.

Awards that require 12 or more credits:

University of St. Thomas grants, scholarships and awards

Federal Pell Grant

Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG)

Federal Direct Loan

Federal Direct Parent PLUS Loan

Federal Perkins Loan

Federal or state work-study

Private educational loans

Private scholarships

Students must be officially registered in 12 or more credits per semester to receive their maximum awards. Those who are registered for less than 12 credits will have the funds listed above reduced or canceled.

Any St. Thomas scholarships or awards that are based on actual tuition will be modified to reflect your actual charges after the 10th day of classes.

For more information on how your registration may affect your financial aid, contact the Financial Aid Office, (651) 962-6550.