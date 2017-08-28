Each fall semester the University of St. Thomas requires all degree-seeking undergraduate students to verify their address information, including emergency contacts, as well as review undergraduate policies. The verification process is done electronically through Murphy Online.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, when students login to Murphy Online, they will immediately be taken through the annual verification process. Students will not be able to access Murphy Online menus (class schedule, add or drop classes, etc.) until this process is completed.

Revised Sexual Misconduct Policy: The University adopted a revised sexual misconduct policy in January 2017 in compliance with the Campus SaVE Act and the 2013 Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Missing Persons Policy: St. Thomas community members can provide confidential contact information in the event that the student is determined to be missing for a period of more than 24 hours. In cases where a missing student is under 18 years of age, and not an emancipated individual, the university is required to notify a custodial parent or guardian no later than 24 hours after the time that the student is determined to be missing, in accordance with official notification procedures established by the university. This practice complies with the Higher Education Opportunity Act (HEOA) of 2008 requirements on missing persons.

Tuition Refund Plan: If you have not yet selected a “yes or no” option to the optional Tuition Refund Plan [TRP] insurance coverage, you will be prompted to do so when completing the address verification process. For more information on TRP coverage, visit the Business Office website at http://www.stthomas.edu/businessoffice/students/tuitionrefundplan/

Near the end of the verification process, information will be provided on how to restrict disclosure of address information, if students wish to do so.

Failure to complete this process will result in a registration hold being placed on student accounts. For more information about the annual verification process, call ITS, (651) 962-6230.