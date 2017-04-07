Beginning Tuesday, April 18, undergraduate students will be prompted to either accept or decline optional Tuition Refund Plan (TRP) coverage prior to being allowed to register for fall 2017 classes.

The TRP helps protect undergraduate students from financial loss in the event of an unexpected injury, accident, serious illness, mental health or psychological condition requiring a withdrawal from all classes for the semester. While St. Thomas does offer a generous refund schedule, it is most effective when withdrawal occurs early in the term. Refunds are prorated and only occur during the first six weeks of fall or spring semester.

Subscribers to the TRP coverage are provided a 75 percent refund throughout the term even after the university’s own refund schedule has expired at the time of withdrawal. Students requesting withdrawals and refunds outside of the university’s refund schedule for health-related reasons will be required to have purchased TRP coverage.

St. Thomas does not endorse this or any other private tuition insurance program, but we invite you to consider enrolling in this program. The cost of coverage for the fall 2017 semester will be $114.50 for tuition and fees, or $142 for tuition, fees, room (campus housing only) and board (student meal plans only).