The Tuition Exchange is a competitive scholarship program available to the dependent children of eligible faculty and staff at more than 600 participating member institutions. St. Thomas is now accepting applications for six scholarships to be awarded for the 2018-19 academic year.

To be eligible to apply, all the following must be met:

The employee must have been employed at St. Thomas for at least three years on a continuous full-time (1.0 FTE) basis as a regular (non-temporary) employee.

The employee does not currently have another dependent Tuition Exchange awardee.

The student must qualify as a dependent under the Internal Revenue Service definition.

The student must apply to an undergraduate program of a Tuition Exchange member school. Students are responsible for meeting admissions requirements and for being accepted as a Tuition Exchange student by the host school.

Tuition Exchange applications for the 2018-19 academic year are available online on the Human Resources web page. Interested eligible employees must complete and submit an application on behalf of their dependent by Sept. 15, 2017.

For more information about the Tuition Exchange program, please see our website. Additional information on participating colleges and universities can also be found at tuitionexchange.org.