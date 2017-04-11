Editor’s note: One of the most common benefits students cite about their St. Thomas education is the ability to connect on a personal level with faculty members, which supports not only students’ academic work but who their growth as people; the value of knowing they are “not just a number” is immeasurable for students. There are countless such relationships across St. Thomas, and with the “Tommie Mentors and Mentees” series, the Newsroom has sought to illustrate what that value means for specific student-faculty pairs. Please let us know in the comments section, on social media or at news@stthomas.edu what these relationships have meant to your education at St. Thomas, and if there are others that would be good for us to highlight.

As engineering professor Sarah Baxter pointed out, mentor-mentee relationships can come in many forms. Often, a mentee is looking to follow in the same path as the mentor, exploring similar steps along the way.

That is not exactly the case for Baxter and junior Anna Schellpfeffer. Instead, Baxter has focused on helping Schellpfeffer have a multitude of experiences and explore all her potential choices.

“This is all helping Anna say, ‘Oh, I have choices. I should look into all these choices and see what’s there for me,’” Baxter said.

Baxter first tapped the junior to be a peer mentor in the department’s statics lab.

“We had a brand new lab this year dealing with springs and trusses, and that was so much fun to be part of,” Schellpfeffer said. “[Students] are doing this really cool stuff, and seeing them do this and succeed is so cool.”

The pair also worked on research together last summer thanks to a St. Thomas-funded grant.

“She is the most independent of any of the researchers I’ve worked with so far,” Baxter said. “And I have dragged her into other things. I was thinking about the word ‘mentor’ and it’s so fraught with ideas. … Mentors really can’t be assigned; you have to pick them for yourself. One makes the gesture and then you accept or reject. I’m not giving her life guidance; she doesn’t want to necessarily do what I do, but I’ll say, ‘Do you want to try this?’ And she has said yes.”

That includes continuing their research together in the spring semester with a Collaborative Inquiry Grant. Working with Baxter has been a huge part of her academic experience, Schellpfeffer said.

“It’s absolutely great, and part of the reason I picked St. Thomas. I was looking at the University of Minnesota, University of [Wisconsin] Madison, but I wanted a smaller school where I could get more attention, find more opportunities on my own and through teachers,” she said. “It’s been really great. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities at a small school, so I absolutely love that I’ve been able to do this.”

Baxter said she is looking to develop more undergraduate-friendly opportunities in her field of computational mechanics, so Schellpfeffer has been a huge help in helping develop new projects.

“She’s an excellent student so I don’t have to do a ton of mentoring like, ‘Here’s how you budget your time so you don’t fail that class,’” Baxter said. “I think she would be a great candidate for grad school, but that’s not entirely the direction she’s sure she’ll go. … She’s talented enough she may just get one of those jobs that’s so fun in the industry. We need to let her see as many experiences as we can.”