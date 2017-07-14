The Office of Sustainability Initiatives would like to congratulate the following 10 faculty who recently earned Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability Curriculum Development grants

to integrate sustainability into their courses during the 2017-2018 academic year:

Awardees will integrate sustainability into their courses by designing new assignments or units for a current course or by developing new courses that examine the interconnections of human and environmental well-being across disciplines. For example, awardees may select new readings and design new discussions, activities or course projects that integrate sustainability (ecological, social, economic, or ethical dimensions) into course content. Plans can include community-based learning objectives or engage in applied projects through the Sustainable Communities Partnership projects. Courses that integrate a substantive sustainability component will earn a SUST designation and can be used by students to complete a Sustainability minor.

Adding sustainability throughout the St. Thomas curriculum is a goal inspired by the St. Thomas’ strategic priority, which states, “St. Thomas will cultivate an ethic of the care for God’s creation through curricular and co-curricular activities aimed at environmental stewardship and sustainability.”