“Tell Me More” is an occasional series from the Newsroom where St. Thomas faculty experts tackle topical questions in their area of study in two minutes. The answers may be presented in written, audio or video form, but they will all have one thing in common: You’ll click away smarter than you were 120 seconds ago.

In this edition of Tell Me More, physics adjunct professor Rich Schuler discusses what makes this Aug. 21 eclipse so special, and why humans connect so strongly to the phenomenon of the sun disappearing.

The following is an edited version of an interview with Schuler earlier this month.

