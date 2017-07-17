Organizers of summer orientation and registration would like to thank all community members who have and will contribute to this year’s success. Nearly 1,400 new first-year undergraduate students and almost 2,000 guests will be welcomed through orientation and registration.

A picnic to celebrate all community members who played a role in orientation and registration will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on the John P. Monahan Plaza.

The picnic will move to Scooter’s in case of rain.

The following organizers would like to extend a special thanks: