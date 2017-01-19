The University of St. Thomas has established a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program to help nonresident aliens file their tax returns. International students at St. Thomas are required to file taxes every year just like U.S. citizens, but their situation is more unique and not all accountants have the knowledge to help them.

We need your help!

Why you should volunteer:

Fulfill hours of service

Gain technical knowledge on the income tax system in the United States

Enhance your resume with practical experience (The site coordinator will serve as your reference.)

Impress campus recruiters with a valuable and reputable volunteering experience

All training is provided for free (no prior experience necessary) – students in all majors are eligible, graduate and undergraduate

Low time commitment

Develop soft skills by working with real clients from all over the world

If you are interested, you will need to attend training on Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. Volunteer sessions will be held in mid-March and early-April.

To apply for this volunteer opportunity, please contact Miho Patani by Feb. 10.

For general information, feel free to contact Richard Sathe (Accounting Department) or Georgia Fisher (assistant dean, undergraduate programs, Opus College of Business).