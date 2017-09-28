Mark your calendar for Monday, Oct. 9, when St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan will host her first brown-bag session of the 2017-18 academic year.

At the session Dr. Richard Plumb, executive vice president and provost, will give an update on the progress made to date on the university’s strategic plan, “St. Thomas 2020: Living our Mission, Expanding Our Horizon.” Plumb also will cover what’s coming next – the university’s priorities for the coming year. A question-and-answer period will follow.

The session is scheduled for noon-1 p.m. in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall South (Room 378B), Anderson Student Center. The session also will be simulcast to Room 252, Terrence Murphy Hall, on the Minneapolis campus.

All faculty, staff and interested students are welcome. Bring your lunch; cookies and beverages will be available.