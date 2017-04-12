Attention golfers: Bring your birdies and bogeys to the annual Staff and Faculty Golf Tournament on Friday, May 26, at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater. The cost of this social golf outing is $35, which includes greens fees for 18 holes, motorized carts, range balls, on-course prizes and lunch.

Check-in will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The tournament is open to current faculty and staff, and retirees. For those who have a team already organized, submit the team members’ names, St. Thomas usernames and St. Thomas ID numbers on the registration form at the link below. The maximum allowed per team is four.

Singles looking to play will be matched with others. Teams of less than four also will be matched with others to complete a team. Depending on the number of registrants, the committee has the discretion to add a fifth member to a team. View a copy of the tournament rules here. A modified Peoria scoring will be used similar to last year.

To register, fill out the online registration form, print it and send it with your payment to Marie Aho, Mail # 5046 or bring it to Aho from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Aquinas Hall, lower level, Room 11. The registration forms and payments must be submitted by Wednesday, May 17.

All players must pay in advance of the tournament. Oak Glen requires final registration numbers by Friday, May 19; therefore, no refunds can be given after that date. After May 19, those who are unable to play, for any reason, may find a substitute.

The tournament is sponsoring a collection of money for Second Harvest. Please bring your donations of cash or check (made payable to Second Harvest) to the check-in table.

Visit the Oak Glen Golf Course website for directions to the course.

For more information on the Staff and Faculty Golf Tournament call Nate Rolloff, (651) 962-6383; Marie Aho, (651) 962-6257; Ken Frank, (651) 962-6226, Bill Peterson, (651) 962-6610; or Gary Schulzetenberg (651) 962-6279.