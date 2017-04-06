In December, the University of St. Thomas began a partnership with Learn to Live, an online option for students who struggle with stress, depression or social anxiety, to provide help in the privacy of their own residence, at any time. Students can enroll for free, confidential access to any of Learn to Live’s three interactive programs – Social Anxiety; Depression; or Stress, Anxiety and Worry.

Over 400 Tommies already have checked out Learn to Live’s free online assessment to determine if stress, anxiety or discouragement could be impacting areas of their lives. St. Thomas strives to assist students in achieving vibrant and optimal health. This new internet-delivered Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is a tool that can help students to obtain that goal.

According to the American College Health Association, 85 percent of college students report feeling overwhelmed or stressed at some point during the past year. Stress can negatively impact life, academic performance, work and relationships.

For more information, visit Counseling and Psychological Services.