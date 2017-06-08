St. Thomas Law School Launches Online LL.M. Program in Ethics and Compliance

The University of St. Thomas School of Law is taking its groundbreaking organizational ethics and compliance LL.M. degree program online. The law school’s first cohort of online LL.M. students will begin classes in January 2018 and complete their degrees 17 months later, in May 2019.

St. Thomas became one of the first universities in the nation to offer graduate degree programs in the study of compliance when the law school launched master’s and LL.M. degree programs in fall 2014. Tapping a network of respected business leaders to help shape the programs, they have been regarded as industry-relevant and tailored to the individual needs of each student. Both programs are offered in person at St. Thomas law school’s downtown Minneapolis campus.

Ethics and compliance students at St. Thomas learn from faculty from the university’s ABA-accredited law school and its AACSB-accredited Opus College of Business. Both schools are known nationwide for their research and programming on ethics and professionalism.

St. Thomas law school is nationally ranked for its faculty, practical training, quality of life, externships, value and clinical program. The online LL.M. program’s cohort model was driven by the school’s commitment to creating a sense of community among its students. Each 25-person cohort will take all classes together, forming friendships and developing a professional network in the process.

St. Thomas will begin taking applications for the online LL.M. program on July 13. Applicants must hold a juris doctor. More information is available on the St. Thomas law school website at www.stthomas.edu/law/compliance.