A Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity house that St. Thomas staff members and students helped to build last summer in St. Paul has been dedicated and occupied by a family.

More than 60 people, mostly from Institutional Advancement and also including several staffers from Information Technology Services, volunteered for a day during a week in August. In addition, they contributed $1,330 to the project.

At a recent dedication ceremony, Mohamed and his wife Mariam spoke of their awe in having been chosen for the five-bedroom, two-story home in the Frogtown neighborhood. They have five children, ages 3-11.

“My family has been given a new start on life and given the ability to achieve our dreams,” Mohamed said. “Thank you all. We will never forget.”

Habitat for Humanity representatives, including site supervisor Ashley Rose, credited Sunrise Banks of St. Paul for serving as principal sponsor of the project. Sunrise worked with Habitat for Humanity in coordinating work and contributed $70,000 to the project.

“Sunrise reflected what community is all about with this house,” Rose said. “The theme for this house was connections, because everybody was connected the whole way.”

Habitat for Humanity has constructed 1,200 houses in the Twin Cities area since 1995, including 52 last year, and has a goal of 64 houses this year.