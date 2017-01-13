University of St. Thomas students, staff and faculty are welcome to serve as volunteers at the 29th annual Forum on Workplace Inclusion that will be held March 28-30 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The conference will attract more than 1,300 attendees from across the U.S.

The forum’s success relies heavily on hundreds of volunteers, and organizers are asking members of the St. Thomas community to help make it another banner event. Those who volunteer will have their registration fee waived and will be able to attend sessions on that day, based on their volunteer assignment.

Apply to serve as a volunteer.

To learn more about the Forum on Workplace Inclusion, visit here.

For questions, contact workplaceforum@stthomas.edu.