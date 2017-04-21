The St. Thomas Employee Federal Credit Union invites and encourages all of its members to attend the 68th annual meeting on Wednesday, May 10, from 12:30-1 p.m. in the Anderson Student Center, Room 364/365 on the third floor. A short business meeting will be held with reports given by the CU board followed by drawings for door prizes. Snacks and refreshments also will be served.

The St. Thomas Employee Federal Credit Union is open to all St. Thomas employees and their immediate family members. The credit union offers competitive car and signature loans to their members and can meet most other credit unions’ and banks’ loan rates. St. Thomas employees can utilize automatic payroll deductions for savings and loan payments. They also can designate a dollar amount each payroll to be deposited into their Share 1 account, Christmas Club account or loan accounts. Automatic payroll deductions are a great way to save for those special projects and that rainy day fund.

For questions about the credit union or membership eligibility, check their website or call the office at (651) 962-6660. The credit union is located on the south campus in Loras Hall, Room 209.