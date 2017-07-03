The St. Thomas Employee Federal Credit Union (EFCU) is pleased to announce that the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) recently gave approval to the credit union to expand its field of membership to St. Thomas alumni and their immediate family/household members who reside in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

Since 1946, St. Thomas EFCU has been issuing vehicle and signature loans at affordable rates to its members. As a small no-frills credit union, it offers affordable terms on both new and used cars, motorcycles, ATVs and watercraft. Members find that St. Thomas EFCU also offers competitive signature loan rates that are more affordable than conventional credit card rates.

As the St. Thomas EFCU is a nonprofit credit union, any profits earned are returned to the credit union and used to fund affordable loans to its membership.

Are you just starting your career and need to build your credit? Do you need some money for a down payment on an apartment or a dependable car to get to and from work? Looking to start on that home project that you’ve been planning for years? Aren’t you due for a family vacation? Become a member and let the credit union staff run a free credit score and loan quote for you.

Need to save for that special event coming up? The St. Thomas EFCU currently pays an interest rate of .30 percent per quarter on member’s share accounts.

Monthly loan payments or deposits can be made through the member’s bank using bill pay. Set up your account once and your bank will mail the STEFCU a check each month.

Call (651) 962-6660 or email for further information.

All savings are insured by the National Credit Union Administration for up to $250,000.