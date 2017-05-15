For the third consecutive year, University of St. Thomas Dining Services has been honored by the Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards, given by The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS). The awards celebrate exemplary menus, presentations, special event planning and new dining concepts, and provide an avenue for sharing ideas and creative presentations in campus dining services.

St. Thomas Dining Services won silver in 2015, gold in 2016 and honors in 2017 for their interactive and refined online catering menus. St. Thomas Dining Services is the second college in the state to take home awards, and it is rare to be recognized for the past three consecutive years.

“It is an honor to be recognized by NACUFS for the third consecutive year,” said Wesley Just, Dining Services’ marketing manager. “The hard work and dedication of Dining Services truly shows through our menus as they continue to serve as our commitment to excellence for the St. Thomas community.”

More than 75 colleges and universities across North America submitted entries in six categories. A team of six judges examined each entry carefully and selected top candidates in each category.

“The entries submitted by the various NACUFS institutions showcase some of the best trends and ideas in college and university dining service programs across the country,” said Dawn Hearne, Hendrix College, Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards chair.

Each year’s winning contest entries are displayed at the NACUFS national conference and award winners are recognized publically at a luncheon culminating with the announcement of the grand prize winners. Grand prize winners also receive recognition with a feature article in NACUFS’ magazine, Campus Dining Today.