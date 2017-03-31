All members of the St. Thomas community are invited to John P. Monahan Plaza outside the Anderson Student Center at noon on Tuesday, April 4, for a changemaking event that will celebrate Tommies’ ongoing work bringing positive change to their communities and the world. In the case of poor weather, the event will be held on Dorsey Way inside the student center.

The event will feature organizations and businesses that contribute to the social innovation ecosystem in the Twin Cities. There will be drawings for prizes from:

Love Your Melon, an apparel brand founded in a St. Thomas entrepreneurship class by Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller. The business donates half its profits to pediatric cancer research

House of Talents, a business founded by Kate Herzog ’09 MBA, which connects artisans in developing countries to consumers worldwide so that, through their work, they may construct the lives they envision for themselves

Tiny Footprint Coffee, a St. Thomas partner that donates a portion of the proceeds from coffee sales to fund reforestation in Ecuador’s Mindo cloud forest

Fasika, a popular Ethiopian restaurant in the Midway neighborhood

iPho, a Vietnamese restaurant in St. Paul that specializes in pho, com and bun dishes

Designer cookies will be available from Cookie Cart, a north Minneapolis bakery that provides teens 15 to 18 years old with lasting and meaningful work experience, and there will be food trucks featuring various international cuisines. Scheduled to appear are:

Pharaoh’s Gyros

Salsa Spot

Asian Invasion

Tiki Tims

A limited number of $5 token will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be displays by many St. Thomas clubs and organizations that help to advance the common good.