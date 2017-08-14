First-time, full-time freshmen at the University of St. Thomas will have the opportunity to participate in the Cooperative Institutional Research Program (CIRP) Freshman Survey.

Conducted by the Higher Education Research Institute (HERI) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the CIRP Freshman Survey asks for student opinions on many items relevant to the impact of college: expectations for college, academic habits and experiences, what influenced the choice of college, goals and values, etc.

This survey provides the St. Thomas community with comparative data to understand and improve the experience of the university’s undergraduate students.

More information about CIRP is available at http://www.heri.ucla.edu. If you have any questions about the project at St. Thomas or are interested in using the results, please contact Kristine Baker, (651) 962-6716.