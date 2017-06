The Lund family, who owns Lunds & Byerlys, had a recent high profile case settling a buyout from one family member from the business. The judge awarded one of the four sibling owners $45.2 million as she sells her shares to her siblings.

Opus Endowed Chair in Family Business Ritch Sorenson spoke with the Star Tribune about managing conflict in a family business ways to avoid disputes getting to this point.

