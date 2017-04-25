The Social Innovation Collaboratory currently is hosting two changemaker challenges. The first, Bridging the Gap Across Differences, prompts St. Thomas students, faculty, staff and alumni to imagine, develop and implement a solution that helps national healing in communities divided by current politics.

Those interested should propose an activity, program, speaker series, game, retreat, event, media campaign or weekly meeting that creates an opening for compassion, healing and conversation to begin. Winners will be awarded up to $150 in planning funds and have the opportunity to collaborate with the Social Innovation Collaboratory to refine and implement their solution beginning in fall 2017. Up to three winners will be selected.

For proposal details, visit here. The deadline is Friday, May 26.

In collaboration with ChangeX, St. Thomas is also hosting the St. Thomas-ChangeX Summer Challenge. The goal of the challenge is to make it easier for our St. Thomas community to make a lasting change in local neighborhoods.

The Social Innovation Collaboratory will give $500 of seed money to three exceptional proposals to implement their plans, and $500 more once the project is established. For more information, click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 26.

St. Thomas has received the distinctive honor of being named a Changemaker Campus by Ashoka U, a global consortium working to inspire a culture of social innovation in higher education. “Changemaking” means making a positive difference in the world and beginning to solve complex social problems.