St. Thomas Homecoming brings out high levels of Tommie pride every year, and 2017 doesn’t look to be an exception. A full week’s worth of homecoming events are on tap to help gather Tommies: Whether it’s a pep fest hooking up free sweaters, a party on the plaza, a dance party or the annual 5k run, there are no lack of opportunities for St. Thomas community members to celebrate purple.

The Newsroom will be at many of the week’s events, talking with Tommies about what makes Homecoming special for them.

Sweatshirt giveaway and pep fest

“I’m most excited for the game and all the Tommie spirit going around, because this feels like it’s the time where all the Tommies come together, and all the old Tommies come home again.” – Sophomore Taylor Stickler

“I’m just looking forward to the excitement and all of the school pride, and all of the events where I can meet new people. Especially being a freshman, I love meeting new people and this is a great opportunity to be more exposed to the university.” – First-year student Derrick Diedrich

“I’m most excited for the 5K and the parade. … I’m doing the 5k [as] kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing.” – First-year student William Bean

“I’m excited for the free stuff!” – Junior Rachel Armstrong

“I’m most looking forward to all the activities we have throughout the week, and the football game and the concert.” – Sophomore Samantha Harber

“I’m getting this sweatshirt as a present for my girlfriend. … She goes to University of Colorado. Purple is her favorite color.” – First-year student Thomas Calascione

“I’m super excited about all the enthusiastic people around with lots of spirit from the Tommies. Just having a fun year!” – Senior Molly Dudley

“I’m excited for my first year as a Tommie, and seeing homecoming, and all the events that are planned throughout the week.” – First-year student Meg Goltzman

“I’m excited about getting a sweatshirt in Tommie purple!” – Junior Maggie Ericson