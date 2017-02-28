The University of St. Thomas Selim Center: Learning for Life has announced its schedule of March, April and May programs that are tailored for those 40 and older.

The center, which first began offering programs in 1973, will offer multi- and single-day programs that meet at the university’s St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses. Fees range from $20 to $90.

The spring offerings and professors are:

Six-session courses:

Ripped From the Headlines: Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice with Dr. Tanya Gladney, Dr. Amy Levad and Dr. Charles Weinstein

American Politics and the Fairness Culture with Dr. Steven Maloney

Globalization 1.0: The World after 1492 with Dr. Will Cavert

Summit Avenue: Past and Present with Dr. Kristin Anderson

The Search for God in 20th and 21st Century Film with Father Jan Michael Joncas

Classical Music Exploration and Appreciation with Susan Anderson-Benson

Plagues and Peoples with Dr. Chester Wilson

Single-day retreat:

Lent: Journey of Sorrow, Journey of Love with Susan Stabile

Single-session programs:

Clemency, History and Mercy with Mark Osler

Unraveling the Mysteries of the Sleeping Brain with Dr. Roxanne Prichard

An Economist Discusses the Headlines with Dr. Robert Riley

When Politics was Not a Bloodsport with Walter Mondale and David Durenberger

Summit Avenue, Past and Present bus trip with Dr. Kristin Anderson

Learning circles

The center will host learning circles for five to 15 participants on the topics of Spanish conversation, politics, writing and “Discerning My Place in the Second Half of Life.”

For more information call the center at (651) 962-5188 or visit the center’s website.