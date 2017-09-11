The Office of Human Resources is excited to announce the funding of up to five full scholarships for faculty and staff to attend the Overcoming Racism Conference at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul from Nov. 3-4. The conference will provide two full days of workshops, keynotes and opportunities to connect with others that are committed to disrupting racism in our community.

Scholarships will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis to faculty and staff that can commit to attending the entire conference. Interested employees should email to express their interest no later than noon on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Scholarships are also available for faculty through the Center for Faculty Development. Faculty interested should reach out to Dr. Ann Johnson.