St. Thomas developed the Rome CORE Semester to give students the option to study abroad while staying on track for graduation. Now students have more course options, as well as a financial award that makes the program comparable in price to studying on the St. Paul campus.

CORE students stay on track for graduation by fulfilling core requirements abroad. Since this is a St. Thomas program, students don’t have to worry about transferring credits. The expanded list of classes includes:

ARTH 310 (fine arts)

ECON 251 (social analysis and business allied requirement)

ENGL 203 (literature and writing, second-level)

HIST 112 (historical studies)

PHIL 214 (moral and philosophical reasoning, second-level)

THEO 250 (faith and the Catholic tradition, second-level)

THEO 424 (faith and the Catholic tradition, 400 level)

MKTG 300 (business core requirement)

Other major/minor courses may be available. Students will also have opportunities to experience a new culture through weekend excursions, cooking classes, volunteer opportunities and cultural events.

All fall 2017 program participants will receive a Bernardi Rome award of $2,000 to help cover expenses such as airfare and meals. Most students can also use their existing financial aid.

Interested students should contact Academic Counseling or their faculty adviser to learn how the program will fit into their degree plan. To apply, students should contact the Study Abroad office. The application deadline is April 19.