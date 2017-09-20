The annual Tommie-Johnnie football game is an athletic highlight for both schools, featuring one of Division III’s greatest rivalries. This year’s 87th Tommie-Johnnie matchup will have even more significance as the first football game ever played at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins in downtown Minneapolis.
To help get ready for the big day, we rounded up some stories featuring:
- The unique tales of both schools’ mascots;
- the tradition behind the Tommie-Johnnie Holy Grail and other coveted, Minnesota football rivalry trophies;
- and all you need to know about one of the great personalities of the St. Thomas-St. John’s rivalry: I.A. O’Shaughnessy.
