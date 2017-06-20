Please join the campus community in celebrating Jerry Anderley’s retirement after 43 years with the university. A reception will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 2-4 p.m. in the Anderson Student Center Hearth Room.

Anderley has been with the university since 1974, and started as a building and grounds supervisor at The Saint Paul Seminary. For 28 years, he served as the head of Facilities, and has been the head of Auxiliary Services for the last four.

“Jerry has added immense value in guiding how these areas have supported the growth of the university,” said Mark Vangsgard, vice president of business affairs.