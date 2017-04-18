Reed Flood was chosen to deliver the student address during the undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 20.

Flood is a Catholic studies and philosophy major. He has served on the Undergraduate Student Government and has worked as a resident adviser in St. John Vianney Seminary.

Flood’s speech, titled “Beauty Amidst Suffering,” explores themes of loss and pain and how beauty and love can emerge in their midst. The selection committee is grateful to all of the nominators and nominees for their submissions.