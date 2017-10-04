Jean Bongila, Leadership, Policy and Administration Department, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, had an article “The state of leadership and Diaspora engagement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)” published in Africa and its global diaspora: The policy and politics of emigration. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.

Jay Ebben, Entrepreneurship, Opus College of Business, had his first novel, Painted Hives, published in May. The story is about a boy who travels to Slovenia to take a beekeeping class. It was inspired by the five months he and his family spent in Slovenia in 2011 when he was teaching at the University of Ljubljana.

Hans Gustafson, Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning and adjunct professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, published “Teaching Interreligious Encounter: A Primer on Undergraduate Course Design,” in Teaching Interreligious Encounters edited by Marc A. Pugliese and Alexander Y. Hwang in the American Academy of Religion’s series on Teaching Religious Studies by Oxford University Press on Sept. 1, 2017. He also served on the panel “Instilling Faith and Interfaith Understanding” at St. Thomas on Sept. 15 organized and sponsored by the East-West Center in collaboration with Jay Phillips Center. The panel audience was made up of 12 senior international journalists from Australia, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Tunisia and the United States. The other panelists were the Rev. Dr. Curtiss DeYoung, CEO of Minnesota Council of Churches, Randi Ilyse Roth, executive director of Interfaith Action of St. Paul, and Imam Dr. Tamim Saidi, imam at Northwest Islamic Community Center and board member of Islamic Resource Group.

Mike Klein, Justice and Peace Studies, College of Arts and Sciences, and Damon Shoholm, adjunct Aquinas Scholars instructor, co-wrote Neighborhood Leadership: Celebrating 20 Years of the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation’s Neighborhood Leadership Program (NLP). Based on interviews spanning 20 years of program participation, Neighborhood Leadership presents stories of grassroots leadership development from the Neighborhood Leadership Program (NLP). Vivid reflections and practical examples explore themes that include: knowing your own story, finding and using voice, alternative visions for leadership, working across difference and promoting social justice.

Avinash Malshe, Marketing Department, Opus College of Business, won the 2016 Marvin Jolson Award for Best Contribution to Selling and Sales Management Practice for her co-authored article “Mixed Interpretations of Sales Proposal Signals.” She received the award at the American Marketing Association’s Summer Conference in San Francisco in August. Co-authors are Jeff Johnson of University of Missouri – Kansas City and Scott Friend of Miami University.

Manjeet Rege, Graduate Programs in Software, School of Engineering, is co-host of a new podcast called All Things Data to discuss how to utilize, harness and deploy data science, data-driven strategies and enable digital transformation. Rege interviews Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous A.I. in part 1. The other co-host is St. Thomas data science student Dan Yarmoluk.

Deborah Savage, Philosophy and Theology departments, College of Arts and Sciences, was invited by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to present at their Tradition Conference, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. She presented “Living in Christ as Woman and Man: Complementarity as Mission” on June 19, 2017. Savage also serves as director of the Masters in Pastoral Ministry and Religious Education programs for The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity.

Christian D. Washburn, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, published three articles in the proceedings of the Evangelical Catholic Dialogue titled Justified in Jesus Christ: Evangelicals and Catholics in Dialogue (University of Mary Press, September 2017).