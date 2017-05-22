Dr. Bruce Gleason, Music Department, College of Arts and Sciences, conducted the Owatonna Symphony Orchestra April 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna in a program of works by Elgar, Gounod, Shostakovich, Butterworth, Faure and Johann Strauss II.

Kristine Maurer ’09, an environmental scientist for Westwood, and Brittany Faust of Mississippi Watershed Management Organization were awarded a Clean Water Champion Award at the annual Freshwater Society Ice Out Loon In fundraising gala for their project that solved the storm water woes of the T-Rex Cookie and Coffee Cafe in Minneapolis. Maurer and Faust installed a cistern outside the cafe, which captures 1,110 gallons of runoff from the cafe’s roof and helps improve water quality by reducing runoff velocity and setting out particulates and debris. The cafe then can use the gray water from the cistern to care for their plants and newly planted greenwall. Overflow water is directed through a series of dry creek beds and bio-swales, providing a treatment train for storm water runoff. The St. Thomas Biology Department supplied funds and expertise to the project.

Dr. Ritch Sorenson, Opus Chair in Family Business and professor in the the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, Opus College of Business, will receive the FERC Lifetime Influence and Impact Award for his “extraordinary commitment and passion to the field of family business” at this year’s conference held June 9 at the University of North Carolina – Asheville.

Dr. Peter Young, 3M Endowed Chair in International Business, Opus College of Business, and Dr. John Wendt, Ethics and Business Law Department, Opus College of Business, are the co-authors of an article titled, “Governance in Sports Governing Bodies: A Risk Management Perspective,” that has been accepted for publication by the International Sports Law Review Pandektis, the official journal of the International Association of Sports Law. Wendt also has been named to the editorial board of the International Journal of Private Law. The IJPL explores legal issues facing individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners, and discusses provocative and timely issues facing both the national and international community. The journal is dedicated to providing comprehensive, practical, reliable and current information for practicing attorneys, judges, students and academics regarding the practice of private law worldwide.

The Counseling and Psychological Services Doctoral Internship program hosted the Minnesota Association of Psychological Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (MAAPIC) Spring Diversity Seminar April 24. The seminar “Unsettled Health: Cultivating Indigenized Treatment Relationships” featured Dr. Salina Renninger and Dr. Consuelo Cavalieri of the Graduate School of Professional Psychology and was an experiential exploration of the historical and contemporary connection between U.S. colonization of indigenous peoples and the practice of psychology. The MAAPIC Diversity Seminar is held each year for doctoral interns of Minnesota APA-accredited internship sites and includes interns from CAPS, the University of Minnesota Student Counseling Center, the Minneapolis Veterans Administration, the University of Minnesota Medical School, Hamm Clinic, Washburn, Indian Health Board, Children’s Hospital, Canvas Health, HCMC, Hazelden and Minnesota Correctional Facilities.

The Economics Department held DataCom2017, its first annual economic data analysis competition. Fourteen economics majors and minors presented their research and competed for prizes and displayed their posters in the lobby of the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Linnea Graham and Kathryn Foltz won first place and received $750. Anna Starks and Ryan Toth tied for second place with Jessica Mohr and Cole Werner, each team receiving $500. Other students who participated were Juan Dominguez-Flores, Stephen Erp, Noah Haverlock, Zach LeVene, Tony Perrella, Sydney Renzaglia, Jake Schoenholz, Anna Starks and Abby Starr.

