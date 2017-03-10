Dr. David Deavel, Catholic Studies Department, College of Arts and Sciences, and Logos, and Dr. Catherine Deavel, Philosophy Department, College of Arts and Sciences, are the authors of “Preserving the Magic,” which was published in National Review. Their article poses a question to all creators of magnificent and popular series of tales: Shall I go on?

Dr. Hans Gustafson, Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning, co-hosted a national webinar on “Experiential Learning in Interfaith Courses” with Kristi Del Vecchio for the Interfaith Youth Core on Feb. 15. Gustafson also was invited to speak on “Approaches to Interreligious Learning” at Minnehaha Academy for its Faith Communities program held Feb. 16.

Dr. J. Thomas Ippoliti, Chemistry Department, College of Arts and Sciences, attended a special conference titled “Optimization of Oxazolidinones for Use in TB Drug Regimens” Dec. 14-15 at the National Institutes of Health headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. He and his collaborator, Dr. Gyanu Lamichhane from Johns Hopkins, co-presented a talk on “Efforts to Develop New and Evolved Oxazolidinones for TB.” The talk outlined the synthesis and testing of new antibiotics made by undergraduates working in Ippoliti’s research lab.

Dr. Len Jennings, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, and Thomas M. Skovholt announce the 2017 release of the book Master Therapists: Exploring Expertise in Therapy and Counseling, 10th Anniversary Edition. This is the authors’ second book published this year by Oxford University Press.

Dr. Mike Klein, Justice and Peace Studies Department, College of Arts and Sciences, has been selected as a Pillsbury United Communities #ArtIsMyWeapon Artist. As one of 40 local artists, Klein will create new works from de-commissioned handguns, rifles and assault weapons taken off the streets of Minneapolis during a gun buyback in fall 2016. The artwork is intended to creatively address violence by questioning the role of guns in our culture. Exhibitions and public talks will take place in fall 2017.

Dr. Don LaMagdeleine, Leadership Department, Opus College of Business, is the author of a book chapter, “Staging ‘White Maleness’ With Cops: A Diversity Training Case Analysis,” which was published in Change and Reform in Law Enforcement: Old and New Efforts From Across the Globe (CRC Press). His co-author, Dr. Deb DeMeester, is a graduate of the Doctorate in Leadership program and a former director of the University of St. Thomas M.A. in Public Safety. The chapter discusses an originally successful diversity program that changed thought patterns and behaviors for white male police officers and traces how it went fallow due to insufficient follow-up.

Dana Peterson, University of St. Thomas Charter School Authorizing Program, was accepted into the nationally recognized National Association of Charter School Authorizers (NACSA) NACSA Leaders Program, a professional development program for proven leaders in the charter authorizing community. This program is the only one of its kind in the nation and pairs leaders program participants with coaches to cultivate leadership growth in the field of education reform. Director of the University of St. Thomas charter school authorizing program Molly McGraw-Healy said, “Dana brings a wealth of experience to our authorizing team. In addition to her role as the assistant director, she serves as the chair of the strategic planning team for the Minnesota Association of Charter School Authorizers (MACSA) and as the board chair of Big Picture Twin Cities, a middle school scheduled to open this fall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. She is the primary liaison for Spero Academy, Community of Peace Academy, Main Street School of Performing Arts, Metro Deaf School, Twin Cities Academy and Academia Cesar Chavez.”

Dr. Suzanne Schons, Music Education Department, College of Arts and Sciences, gave a presentation Feb. 15 for the St. Croix Valley Music Teachers Association titled, “Surprising Secrets of the Brain: Using Research in Neuroscience, Psychology, and Education to Enhance Music Learning in the Studio.” She also presented a session on the same topic to piano pedagogy students at Arizona State University Jan. 23, and taught a two-hour masterclass to piano students in the ASU School of Music Prep Program.

Dr. Ivancica Schrunk, History Department, College of Arts and Sciences, has been awarded the prestigious Croatian Women of Influence Award, which was presented to her at an awards ceremony March 8 in Zagreb, Croatia. The award recognizes leadership, innovation and community impact of women of Croatian ancestry, and it is conferred to nominees from the Republic of Croatia and the vast Croatian diaspora.

Dr. Lynn Stansberry Brusnahan, Special Education/Teacher Education Departments, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, collaborated with the Autism Society of Minnesota and Minnesota Life College to present a workshop titled “Sexuality: Breaking the Taboo and Learning How to Talk About It With Individuals With Disabilities” on Feb. 17. Led by a Certified Sexuality Educator, this workshop offered parents, caregivers and educators valuable strategies for conversing with individuals with autism and other disabilities about sexuality, relationships and values. This was the eighth time these community organizations and the university have come together to offer workshops focused on transition-aged youth with mild to moderate disabilities. Over 90 were in attendance.

John Wendt, Ethics and Business Law Department, Opus College of Business, and John J. Miller of Troy University are the co-authors on a chapter titled, “International Sports” in the Legal Aspects of Sports, second edition, edited by John J. Miller and Kristin L. Schoepfer and published by Jones and Bartlett. Wendt presented “Banned Substance Use, Is It Worth It? Problems Before the Olympics in Rio” at the fourth annual Allina Health Sports Medicine Conference presented by Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists. He also presented an invited lecture on “The Court of Arbitration for Sport” at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill law school.