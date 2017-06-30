Dr. David Deavel, Center for Catholic Studies, is the author of a review of the first biography of Frances Chesterton, wife of G.K. Chesterton, which was published in Wheaton University’s VII: Journal of the Marion Wade Center, vol. 33 (2016).

Dr. Bruce Gleason, Music Department, College of Arts and Sciences, and director of partnerships and community engagement, delivered a paper, “U.S. Mounted Bands From Their Bases Within Middle Eastern and European Traditions Through the Mexican War,” June 2 at the Oklahoma City Symposium on the History of Music Education, the triennial conference of the History Special Research Interest Group of the National Association for Music Education. A highlight of the conference was a performance by the Cherokee National Youth Choir, an auditioned ensemble of students in grades 6-12 who perform traditional songs in the Cherokee language.

Jane Hurley Johncox, MSW, LICSW, School of Social Work, was selected by the Association of Social Work Boards to participate as a scholar in ASWB’s Path to Licensure Institute. The institute is part of ASWB’s Path to Licensure program, which is designed to help schools of social work infuse information about professional licensing and social work regulation into their programs.

Dr. Bob Koerpel, Theology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of Contemplating the Future of Moral Theology, Essays in Honor of Brian V. Johnstone, C.Ss.R., edited by himself and Vimal Tirimanna, C.Ss.R., with a forward by Charles Curran; Pickwick Publications, Eugene, Oregon, 2017.

Ea Porter, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, with staff of the Northwest Suburban Integration School District worked together in the success of the seventh annual Step-Up Mentorship Program – Summer Summit, held June 12-16. This intensive educational experience is for male students from member districts who have finished eighth grade, and is geared toward helping to prepare them for high school by focusing on four key educational concepts: “Aspirations, Expectations, Opportunities and Achievement.” This year’s summit involved seven CELC graduate teacher education students who were pleased to use the event as field experience.

Dr. Kevin Sauter, Communication and Journalism, College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Emily Sauter (who also teaches at Minnesota State University, Mankato) presented a paper, “The Retired American Expat: Creating Community in Cuenca Ecuador,” at the Popular Culture/American Culture Association national conference in San Diego. Kevin Sauter had an essay published in the Advice section of the Chronicle of Higher Education, titled “The Bold Sabbatical,” which encourages faculty members to consider spending their sabbaticals in international locations. The article was based on an essay he wrote for the faculty development newsletter Synergia in 2015.

Dr. Gerald Schlabach, Theology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of “Just War? Enough Already,” which was published in Commonweal 144, no. 11 (16 June 2017): 9-14, and “Narrate in Service to the Whole,” a response to Benjamin Goossen’s, “Why 500 Years?: A Critique of Anabaptism’s Upcoming Anniversary Celebration,” published in Mennonite Life 71 (June 2017).

Dr. Dale Thompson, Ethics and Business Law Department, Opus College of Business, presented an article on “Health Data and Wellness Programs” at the fifth annual Public Policy Conference on the Law and Economics of Privacy and Data Security held in June at the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School. Other presenters included two former commissioners of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), international scholars in privacy and faculty at George Washington University, Georgetown University Law Center and the University of Chicago Law School.