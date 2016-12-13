Dr. Lisa Abendroth, Marketing Department, Opus College of Business, and faculty director of the Part-time Flex MBA program, presented a session on managing a curricular review at the Part-time MBA Affinity Conference at UCLA in October.

Dr. Jean-Pierre Bongila, Leadership, Policy and Administration Department, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, presented a paper, “Experiencing Leadership in the International Contexts of Cuba” at the 18th Annual Global Conference of the International Leadership Association (ILA) held Nov. 4 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Sanjeev Bordoloi, Operations and Supply Chain Management Department, Opus College of Business; Dr. Jason Pattit, Management Department, Opus College of Business; and Dr. Janine Sanders-Jones, Operations and Supply Chain Management Department, Opus College of Business, presented their health care research at the Executive Conference on the Future of Health Care sponsored by the Opus College of Business and its Center for Innovation in the Business of Health Care.

Dr. Rosemond Desir, Accounting Department, Opus College of Business, was named the Deloitte Faculty Fellow, which recognizes the outstanding scholarly achievements of an accounting faculty member in the Opus College of Business. His research has been published in premier journals in his field, including Auditing: A Journal of Practice and Theory, Journal of Business Finance and Accounting, and Accounting Horizons.

Dr. Michael DeVaughn, Management Department, Opus College of Business, is the author of a manuscript, “Doing or Learn by Failing?: The Paradoxical Effect of Public Policy in Averting the Liability of Newness,” which was accepted for publication by Group and Organization Management.

Dr. Yu Gao, Accounting Department, Opus College of Business, is the author of an article, “Capital Markets’ Assessment of the Economic Impact of the Dodd–Frank Act on Systemically Important Financial Firms,” which was published in the Journal of Banking and Finance.

Dr. Bruce Gleason, Music Department, College of Arts and Sciences, and College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, was the 2016 guest speaker Nov. 3-5 at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, as part of the Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professorship. He led lecture-discussions on “Music Education’s Place Within the Humanities.” He also guest-conducted the symphonic band in a Saturday evening concert. Additionally, Gleason delivered a paper, “European Cavalry and Court Kettledrummers and Trumpeters: 1600-1750” at a conference sponsored by Centro Studi Opera Omnia Luigi Boccherini: Music and Power in the Baroque Era held Nov. 11-13 in Lucca, Italy, where he was one of two presenters from the United States, along with Antonia Banducci from the University of Denver. Other represented institutions included the universities of Utrecht, Torino, Bologna, London, Oxford, Fribourg, Cardiff, Glasgow, Canterbury Christ Church, the Royal College of Music, Kiev College of Culture and Art, and the Sorbonne. For more information, see the Music and Power in the Baroque Era program. On Nov. 26, Gleason gave a book reading, discussion and signing of Sound the Trumpet, Beat the Drums: Horse-Mounted Bands of the U.S. Army, 1820-1940 at Eat My Words bookstore in northeast Minneapolis.

Dr. Kyle Goldschmidt, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Opus College of Business, and Dr. Sameer Kumar, CenturyLink Endowed Chair in Global Communications and Technology Management, Opus College of Business, are the authors of “Humanitarian Operations and Crisis/Disaster Management: A Retrospective Review of the Literature and Framework for Development,” which has been accepted for publication in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction.

Dr. Michael Hollerich, Theology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of an article, “The Enemy Within: A Facile Attack on ‘Progressivism,'” which was published in the November Commonweal.

Dr. John Holst, Educational Leadership Department, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, delivered the keynote address at the Opening Session of the 2016 meeting of the Commission of Professors of Adult Education (CPAE) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The CPAE meets in conjunction with the annual Conference of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE). The title of Holst’s keynote was “Social Movements and Adult Education: Transformative Learning, Policy Development and Research.”

Dr. Len Jennings, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, is the co-editor, with Thomas Skovholt, of Expertise in Counseling and Psychotherapy: Master Therapist Studies from Around the World, to which he also contributed, published by Oxford University Press.

Dr. David Kelley and Dr. Paul Lorah, Geography and Environmental Studies Department, College of Arts and Sciences, attended the 2016 GIS/LIS Consortium annual conference held Oct. 27-28 in Duluth, Minnesota, with five students. Notably, senior Jacob Pauna received a second-place award and $600 in the undergraduate student research competition for his presentation: “How Viable Is Habitat Restoration Within the Great Plains?” Kelley, who serves on the consortium’s scholarship committee, served as judge for the graduate student research competition. Kelley and Lorah presented a talk, “The Use of Drones in an Undergraduate GIS Course to Chronicle Prairie Restoration.”

Dr. Elizabeth Kindall, Art History Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of Geo-Narratives of a Filial Son: The Paintings and Travel Diaries of Huang Xiangjian (1609-1673), which was one of three books nominated for the Charles Rufus Morey Book Award through the College Art Association. The award honors an especially distinguished book in the history of art, published in any language between Sept. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016.

Dr. Sameer Kumar, CenturyLink Endowed Chair in Global Communications and Technology Management, Opus College of Business, is the author of four published articles: “Linking Procurement Operations to Power-influence in a Supply Chain,” in the October 2016 Journal of Manufacturing Systems (41), pp. 201-210; “An Integrated Buyer Initiated Decision-making Process for Green Supplier Selection,” in the October 2016 Journal of Manufacturing Systems (41), pp. 256-265; Green Supplier Selection: A New Genetic/Immune Strategy With Industrial Application,” in Enterprise Information Systems, 10(8), pp. 911-943 (2016); and “Bridging and Buffering: Strategies for Mitigating Supply Risk and Improving Supply Chain Performance,” in International Journal of Production Economics, (180), pp. 183-197 (2016).

Dr. Christopher Michaelson, David A. and Barbara Koch Distinguished Professor of Business Ethics and Social Responsibility, Opus College of Business, was named an Academic Fellow of the Ethics and Compliance Initiative and an Affiliate Faculty of the University of Minnesota Center for Bioethics. He also was named one of “the best thought leaders in business ethics and compliance” by Compliance Week in their inaugural issue of “Top Minds 2016.”

Talia Nadir, O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library, and Dr. Erika Scheurer, English Department, College of Arts and Sciences, presented at the sixth Biennial International Conference on Critical Thinking and Writing on Nov. 19 at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Their presentation, “Connecting Faculty and Librarians to Support Student Research,” highlighted the results of a two-semester research study that aimed to determine the impact of faculty-librarian partnerships on students, faculty and librarians. The conference was sponsored by Quinnipiac University Writing Across the Curriculum.

Dr. Mark Neuzil, Communication and Journalism Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the co-author, with Dr. Norman Sims, a retired professor at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, of Canoes: A Natural History in North America, which was released Nov. 15 by University of Minnesota Press. John McPhee, the renowned creative nonfiction writer, wrote the foreword.

Ea Porter and Nanette Missaghi, College of Education, Leadership and Counseling, hosted a table at the 2016 Minnesota Indian Education Association Annual Conference held Nov. 17 at Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota. Porter also represented the University of St. Thomas at the CAIR-MN (Council on American-Islamic Relations) ninth annual Fundraising Banquet.

Dr. Ivancica Schrunk, History Department, College of Arts and Sciences, was selected to receive a 2017 Croatian Women of Influence Award in the Arts and Culture category. The Croatian Women’s Network confers it to nominees drawn from the Republic of Croatia and from the global Croatian Diaspora. The award recognizes leadership, innovation and community impact of women of Croatian ancestry. Awards will be presented in Zagreb, Croatia, on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2017.

Dr. Patricia Stankovitch, Graduate School of Professional Psychology and Interprofessional Center, was part of a panel presentation held Nov. 17 at the American Anthropological Association annual meeting in Minneapolis. The session was titled “Anthropology, Expertise and Human Rights: Navigating the Scholarly/Advocacy Nexus.” Her presentation was titled “Planting Seeds for Social Justice: How One Training Clinic Prepares Students to Provide Services to Asylum Seekers.” She discussed the issues involved in doing psychological testing with asylum seekers and ways that she and her IPC faculty colleagues prepare students to provide services to this population.

Dan Taylor, Conference and Event Services, was elected president of the Union Park District Council at the council’s November board of directors meeting. The Union Park neighborhood is bordered by Lexington Avenue, Summit Avenue, University Avenue and the Mississippi River. The volunteer organization is committed to improving the quality of life and bringing about positive change in the Union Park community.

Greg Vandergrift, Communication and Journalism Department, College of Arts and Sciences, won a regional Emmy in the science/environment category for “A Debt to Pay,” a KARE-11 piece that explored one man’s mission to restore Minnesota’s white pine tree population.

Dr. Chelley Vician, Accounting Department, Opus College of Business, is the author of an article, “Longitudinal Effects of Computer-mediated Communication Anxiety on Interaction in Virtual Teams,” which has been accepted for publication in IEEE Transactions on Professional Communication.

Dr. Christian D. Washburn, Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, attended the joint Lutheran-Catholic commemoration of the Protestant Reformation in Lund, held Oct. 31 in Sweden. The joint commemoration marked the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and featured a liturgy in the Lund Cathedral, followed by a public event at an arena in the nearby city Malmö. Pope Francis and Lutheran World Federation President Bishop Dr. Munib A. Younan signed an historic ecumenical agreement during the event.

Geology Department faculty Dr. Thomas Hickson, Dr. Lisa Lamb and Dr. Kevin Theissen are co-authors of the peer-reviewed article, “Lower Pahranagat Lake: Modern Analogue for Extensive Carbonate Deposition in Paleolakes of the Late Oligocene to Miocene Rainbow Gardens and Horse Spring Formations,” which was published in the Journal of Paleolimnology Nov. 22. The authors report their research exploring the characteristics of sediment cores and fossil remains from this unique Nevada lake, which serves as a modern model for ancient lake systems represented in the geological record in the Lake Mead region of Nevada. Geology student Jacob Frahm ’14 was also a co-author on the article.