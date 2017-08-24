George Baboila, School of Social Work, and Pat Stankovitch, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, participated in a panel presentation at the XXXVth International Congress of Law and Mental Health in Prague, Czech Republic, in July. The presentation, titled “Preparing Mental Health Trainees to Conduct and Law Trainees to Request and Review Evaluations with Asylum Seekers,” was part of the Refugee and Asylum Seekers track focused on interdisciplinary collaboration in university-based clinics representing asylum seekers. Baboila and Stankovitch were part of a panel that included professionals from the University of Connecticut, University of Tulsa and Harvard Law School, all of whom addressed the opportunities and challenges involved in the professional training of lawyers, health professionals and social workers.

Dr. Michael Blaakman, History Department, College of Arts and Sciences, won the prize for best Ph.D. dissertation on early U.S. history at the 2017 Society for Historians and Early American Republic (SHEAR) conference in Philadelphia.

Tony Borgerding, Chemistry Department, College of Arts and Sciences, won the Palmer Award from the Minnesota Chromatography Forum at their 38th Annual Spring Symposium held May 9-11, 2017. It is given to those individuals whose professional, as well as scientific, accomplishments have fostered progress in chromatography.

Dr. William Calvert, History Department, College of Arts and Sciences, won the 2017 Turku Book Award for The Smoke of London: Energy and Environment in the Early Modern City (Cambridge UP, 2016). The Turku Book Award is intended to identify and encourage innovative and well-written scholarship in the field of environmental history and is awarded every two years.

Birdie Cunningham, associate director of health and wellness, Wellness Center, and director of programming, Center for College Sleep, was awarded the American College Health Association Ruth E. Boyton Award for Distinguished Service to the American College Health Association.

Mark DelCogliano, Theology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of “Phinehas the Zealot and the Cappadocians: Philo, Origen, and a Family Legacy of Anti-Eunomian Rhetoric,” Annali di Storia dell’Esegesi 34 (2017), 107-123.

Hans Gustafson, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interfaith Learning and adjunct faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences, presented “Fostering Interfaith Encounters at Catholic Colleges and Universities,” a workshop co-facilitated with Dr. Diane Millis for faculty at Collegium’s annual colloquy Pause at 25: Thinking in Fresh Ways About the Future of Catholic Higher Education at the University of St. Catherine, on June 23.

Anne Klejment, History Department, Colleges of Arts and Sciences, has published a chapter, “From Union Square to Heaven: Dorothy Day and the Origin of Catholic Worker Anarchism” in Radical Gotham: Anarchism in New York City from Schwab’s Tavern to Occupy Wall Street, edited by Tom Goyens (Urbana: University of Illinois Press, 2017), 100-121.

Dr. Mark Neuzil, Communication and Journalism Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of the article, “The Brief History of the Canoe,” featured in the Saturday Evening Post.

Sister Katarina Schuth, OSF, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, was conferred the status of professor emerita. St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan wrote, “At the University of St. Thomas, emerita status is granted to honor service to the academy and the profession, and also to recognize contributions to the atmosphere of collegiality that is St. Thomas’ hallmark. These contributions … reveal your intellectual generosity manifested in collaboration and service.”

Gerald W. Schlabach, Theology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, is the author of “Exiles All: Going ‘All in’ on Immigration Reform” in Bearings Online, Collegeville Institute for Ecumenical and Cultural Research, Aug. 10, 2017.

Dr. Buffy Smith, associate dean of academics, Dougherty Family College, and professor of sociology, College of Arts and Sciences, gave a keynote address titled, “Achieving Academic Excellence and Equity: Creating Mentoring Institutions” at NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education Conference in Washington, D.C., June 2017. She also published a book chapter, “Thriving in Graduate School: Keeping it REAL” in Staci Zavattaro and Shannon Orr (Editors), Reflections on Academic Lives: Identities, Struggles, and Triumphs in Graduate School and Beyond (Palgrave Macmillan, 2017).

Dr. Artika Tyner, Office of the President, was the keynote speaker at the Minnesota Twins Diversity Network event. She spoke on, “Leadership for Social Justice.”

Chelley Vician, Accounting Department, Opus College of Business, presented her co-authored article, “Longitudinal effects of computer-mediated communication anxiety on interaction in virtual teams,” at the 2017 ProComm conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The IEEE Professional Communication Society Editorial Advisory Committee (AdCom) recognized the co-authored publication as an outstanding article and Best Paper at the awards ceremony held on July 25. Vician, and her co-authors Dr. Robert M. Fuller (University of Tennessee) and Dr. Susan A. Brown (University of Arizona), received the 2017 Rudolph J. Joenk, Jr. Award for Best Paper in the 2016 IEEE Transactions on Professional Communication.

Dr. Christian D. Washburn, Theology Department, College of Arts and Sciences, attended the plenary meeting of the International Lutheran-Roman Catholic Commission on Unity in Opole, Poland, July 18-25, 2017.

Father Kevin Zilverberg, The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, is the author of a paper titled, “The Neo-Vulgate as Official Liturgical Translation,” which was published in the conference volume Verbum Domini: Liturgy and Scripture (pp. 93-125). On July 10, 2017, he presented the paper, “Old Latin Daniel in Antiphons and the Benedicite of the Earliest Manuscripts of the Roman Rite” at the 10th annual Fota International Liturgy Conference in Cork, Ireland. This latter paper will be published in the next conference volume.

Several members of the College of Education, Leadership and Counseling represented St. Thomas at the Second Annual Conference for Current and Aspiring Educators of Color and American Indian Educators on Aug. 9-11 at Metropolitan State University. Shelley Neilsen-Gatti, Danaya Franke, Nanette Missaghi, Amy Steele and Dawn Ransom presented, “Next Generation of Change Agents in St. Paul Schools,” which gave an overview of the teacher residency partnership between St. Paul Schools and St. Thomas. Four residents of the first cohort, Roy Pierson, Yang Yang, Tyekeela Xiong and Elizabeth Thao, also shared their resident perspective. Naomi Ono Le Beau (Teacher Education) moderated “Reflections and Hopes of Emerging Teachers of Color,” which included St. Thomas CUE ESL alumna Diana Salinas, teacher at Benjamin E. Mays IB World School. Ea Porter, community liaison for CELC, and Doug Hennes, vice president for government relations and special projects, gave an update concerning CUE and the need for increasing the number of teachers of color within the presentation, “An Overview of 2017 TOCAIT Legislation and Your Ideas for 2018 Legislation.”