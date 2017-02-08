University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan again will hold office hours monthly this semester on both St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses. Appointments will be available on a first-come, first served basis. To schedule a 15-minute appointment with the president, please call Karen Hennes, (651) 962-6500.

In February, the president’s office hours will be:

2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Room 100, Aquinas Hall

2-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb 16, in Room 289, Terrence Murphy Hall

All office hours dates this semester are posted on the president’s page of the St. Thomas website.