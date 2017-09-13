Our prayers are with our neighbors at St. Catherine University and the public safety officer who was injured during an incident on their campus last night. We understand his injuries are not life threatening and we are sending our prayers for a full recovery.

UST Public Safety has been in contact with the Saint Paul Police Department and would like to assure the community there is no imminent threat. For more information contact Public Safety, (651) 962-5100, or follow @PublicSafetyUST and @sppdPIO on Twitter.