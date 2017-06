Please remember in your prayers William Hermes, who died June 7. He was the father of Sue Quam, administrative assistant to the finance director in The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity, and father-in-law of Paul Quam, ITS.

A wake service will be Sunday, June 11, from 4-8 p.m. at Roseville Memorial Chapel (Hamline and Hwy 36). The funeral will be Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Holy Childhood, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul.

Read his obituary online.