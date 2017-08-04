Please remember in your prayers Wallace Dunn, 85, who died Aug. 2. He was the father-in-law of Mary Dunn, administrative assistant to the vice president for student affairs.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 365 W. River Drive, New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Bakken-Young Beebe Chapel, 112 W. Third St., New Richmond, Wisconsin, and on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Read his obituary online.