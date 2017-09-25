Please remember in your prayers Vanessa Elaine Hazzard, 32, who died Sept. 19. She was an MBA student in the Opus College of Business.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. Second St., Chaska. The visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, 4-8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. Third St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. A prayer service will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

