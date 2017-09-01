Please remember Robert “Bobby” Bloom, a member of the St. Thomas class of 2018, in your prayers. He died in a car accident on Aug. 30.

Bloom studied supply chain and operations management at St. Thomas after graduating from White Bear Lake High School. He was also president of the St. Thomas fishing club.

“Bobby was loved beyond words,” Bloom’s family said. “His faith in God and love for family and friends will be our guide during this difficult time.”

Visitations are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 4-8 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the same location.