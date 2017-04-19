Please remember in your prayers Sister Paul Therese Saiko, SSND, retired faculty member of The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity.

Saiko, who worked here 30 years, died April 17. When she was first hired in 1984, she worked part time as a spiritual director for both Saint John Vianney College Seminary and The Saint Paul Seminary. Four years later, she became a full-time formation faculty member at The Saint Paul Seminary. She retired in 2014.

Her funeral liturgy will be held Monday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive, Mankato, Minnesota. A prayer service starts at 9 a.m., followed by a visitation until the Mass.

You can read her obituary online.