Please remember in your prayers Scott Odman, 49, who died Dec. 26. He was business reference librarian in the Charles Keffer Library on the Minneapolis campus.

Scott was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and was a longtime resident of St. Paul. He graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1986 and went on to the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in geography. He later received a Masters in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin. He began working at St. Thomas in January 2013.

“Scott was a wonderful colleague and a fine professional who worked most closely with the faculty and students in the departments of Accounting and Finance, and business students in general,” said Dan Gjelten, director of university libraries. “He was positive, creative and energetic, and he loved his work and he did it very well. The library staff is deeply saddened and will miss him tremendously.”

Scott is survived by his wife Heather Stockton and children Stella and Lilah, parents Robert and Marcia Odman, sister Kim Reis (Tom), brother Joe Odman (Elly), many nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Erik (Patti) and his parents-in-law Will and Joyce Stockton.

A celebration of life will be held in the University of St. Thomas Anderson Student Center Hearth Room (Room 340) from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, with a brief ceremony at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or to a scholarship fund for Stella and Lilah (details will be available at the celebration of life service).

Read his obituary online.