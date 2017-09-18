Please remember in your prayers St. Thomas junior Ria Patel, who died early the morning of Sept. 17. She was the daughter of Bharat and Devyani Patel.

Aarti (prayers) will be held Monday, Sept. 18, from 7-7:30 p.m. with prarthana sabha (prayer service) following from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 2300 Freeway Blvd., Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Please note that 694 East Shingle Creek Parkway is closed, and due to limited parking, carpooling is highly recommended and appreciated.

Funeral details will follow soon.